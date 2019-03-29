Japanese swimmer Fujimori suspended during doping case

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The governing body of swimming says Hiromasa Fujimori has been provisionally suspended while suspected of doping.

FINA says details of the 27-year-old Japanese swimmer’s pending disciplinary case are confidential.

Japanese media reported Fujimori tested positive for a banned substance in December at the short-course world championships in Hangzhou, China.

Fujimori won bronze medals in the 100- and 200-meter medley races.

Any ban imposed by FINA would likely rule Fujimori out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

At the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, Fujimori finished fourth in the 200 medley, a race won by Michael Phelps.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports