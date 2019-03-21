Major League Soccer

by Associated Press on March 21, 2019 at 2:01 am
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
D.C. United201770
Columbus201741
Toronto FC200663
Montreal210664
New York101452
Cincinnati111455
New York City FC003344
Orlando City012246
Atlanta012224
Chicago021147
New England021136
Philadelphia021126
WESTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
Seattle3009103
Los Angeles FC201784
Houston201764
Minnesota United210685
LA Galaxy210655
Sporting Kansas City111443
FC Dallas111432
Real Salt Lake111426
Colorado012246
Portland0211410
Vancouver030047
San Jose030029

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, March 23

Colorado at FC Dallas, 5:55 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 24

Cincinnati at New England, 4 p.m.

Friday, March 29

New York City FC at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 30

New York at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Minnesota United at New England, 2 p.m.

Montreal at Sporting Kansas City, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 31

D.C. United at Orlando City, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at LA Galaxy, 9 p.m.

Post Views: 5