Major League Soccer

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
D.C. United201770
Columbus211744
Toronto FC200663
Montreal210664
Orlando City112556
New York111453
Cincinnati111455
Philadelphia121456
New York City FC003344
Atlanta012224
Chicago021147
New England021136
WESTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
Los Angeles FC30110105
Seattle3009103
Houston201764
FC Dallas211753
Minnesota United210685
LA Galaxy210655
Sporting Kansas City111443
Real Salt Lake121438
Colorado022258
Portland0211410
Vancouver030047
San Jose030029

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, March 23

FC Dallas 2, Colorado 1

Orlando City 1, New York 0

Philadelphia 3, Columbus 0

Los Angeles FC 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Sunday, March 24

Cincinnati at New England, 4 p.m.

Friday, March 29

New York City FC at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 30

New York at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Minnesota United at New England, 2 p.m.

Montreal at Sporting Kansas City, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 31

D.C. United at Orlando City, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at LA Galaxy, 9 p.m.

