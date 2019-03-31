Major League Soccer

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
Columbus3111064
Toronto FC3009103
D.C. United201770
Philadelphia221776
Cincinnati221777
Montreal2206711
Orlando City112556
New York121454
Chicago121457
New England131459
New York City FC013348
Atlanta022226
WESTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
Los Angeles FC40113155
Seattle30110103
Houston30110105
FC Dallas3111095
Sporting Kansas City2117114
Minnesota United220697
LA Galaxy210655
Real Salt Lake1314512
Colorado0322612
Vancouver031147
Portland0211410
San Jose0400214

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, March 29

Toronto FC 4, New York City FC 0

Saturday, March 30

Chicago 1, New York 0

New England 2, Minnesota United 1

Sporting Kansas City 7, Montreal 1

Los Angeles FC 5, San Jose 0

Columbus 2, Atlanta 0

Philadelphia 2, Cincinnati 0

FC Dallas 4, Real Salt Lake 2

Houston 4, Colorado 1

Seattle 0, Vancouver 0, tie

Sunday, March 31

D.C. United at Orlando City, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at LA Galaxy, 9 p.m.

Friday, April 5

LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 6

Montreal at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at D.C. United, 3 p.m.

Minnesota United at New York, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 7

Sporting Kansas City at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

