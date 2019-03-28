Major League Soccer

by Associated Press on March 28, 2019 at 2:01 am
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
D.C. United201770
Cincinnati211775
Columbus211744
Toronto FC200663
Montreal210664
Orlando City112556
New York111453
Philadelphia121456
New York City FC003344
Atlanta012224
Chicago021147
New England031138
WESTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
Los Angeles FC30110105
Seattle3009103
Houston201764
FC Dallas211753
Minnesota United210685
LA Galaxy210655
Sporting Kansas City111443
Real Salt Lake121438
Colorado022258
Portland0211410
Vancouver030047
San Jose030029

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, March 29

New York City FC at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 30

New York at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Minnesota United at New England, 2 p.m.

Montreal at Sporting Kansas City, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 31

D.C. United at Orlando City, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at LA Galaxy, 9 p.m.

Friday, April 5

LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 6

Montreal at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at D.C. United, 3 p.m.

Minnesota United at New York, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 7

Sporting Kansas City at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

Post Views: 4