Man United make coach Solskjaer permanent hire

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has made coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a permanent hire, and given him a three-year contract.

The decision on Thursday has seemed inevitable for weeks, as Solskjaer transformed United after Jose Mourinho was sacked in December.

Solksjaer has won 14 of his 19 games in charge, reviving hopes of a top-four finish and unexpectedly guiding United to the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

