March Girl Scouts Day at Zanesville Museum of Art

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Girl Scouts get your badges ready.

The Zanesville Museum of Art hosted Girl Scouts Day at the facility. Girl Scouts were able to create exciting art projects, get to know one another, and complete all the steps to earn their Daisy Outdoor Art Maker badge. Even though the weather was not cooperating, the girls still had the chance to take the fun indoors by doing things such as a tour around the museum to learn more about how artists were inspired by nature.

“It’s just a wonderful opportunity for local and regional scout troops to come and work on badge opportunities. And today we’re working on the Daisy Outdoor Art Maker badge. So we’re doing a lot of activities where the girls are learning about how artists are inspired by the colors and nature,” said Education Coordinator, Misty Johnson.

Johnson also said the girls even learn about how art can be platform to preserve and protect nature. She mentioned that events like this are important because art education is critical for the youth.

“It’s just really great in early development. And it helps with creativity and it’s just a lot of fun,” she said.

The Zanesville Museum of Art’s next girl scouts event takes place May 25th as a geocaching event.