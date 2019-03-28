Mayor: Fix for landslides could shutter parts of parkway

CINCINNATI (AP) — The mayor of Cincinnati says parts of Columbia Parkway could close down for the next two years in order to stop landslides.

Democratic Mayor John Cranley says a minimum of two lanes of the parkway would be shut down for the duration of the project and drivers should prepare for delays for the next two years. Cranley also stated during a Wednesday news conference that all lanes would be closed at certain points.

Cranley estimated the cost to fix the problem will be at least $17 million and officials have applied for emergency funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Columbia Parkway is a busy state parkway that connects Cincinnati’s eastern neighborhoods and suburbs with downtown.