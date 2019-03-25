McIntire Library To Host April Fool’s Day Celebration

ZANESVILLE, Ohio. – If you and your children enjoy a good laugh, you might want to head to the John McIntire Library on April, 1.

The library will be hosting their April Fool’s Day Celebration from 4:00 P.M. till 5:30 P.M. This celebration will be a family friendly event, with good clean fun and jokes. Youth Services Librarian Kerrie Hrycko, says they have some harmless clean pranks to teach the kids.

” I explain the difference between a good and a harmful joke. We are also going to decorate a fake cake which we will then pop and see all the fun disaster that makes. We’ll talk about different kinds of things you can do like trapping water under a cup, so that when you pick it up it splashes everywhere,” Said Hrycko.

While she is teaching these jokes, she also says its a good time for the kids to learn about the difference between a clean and a dirty joke. Assistant Librarian Jennifer Heston says its a good opportunity to learn and enjoy good clean fun.

“It’s a good opportunity to come to the library. See some of the things we have to offer, and again its free. It’ll be a little bit of fun on April Fools Day, good clean fun too,” said Heston.

There is no registration for the April Fool’s Day Celebration. Just show up at the John McIntire Library, and enjoy the fun.