Metropolitan Division-leading Washington faces Philadelphia

Philadelphia Flyers (36-31-8, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (43-24-8, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers head to Capital One Arena to take on the top team in the Metropolitan Division, the Washington Capitals.

The Capitals are 16-6-2 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. Washington ranks fifth in the league averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Alex Ovechkin with 48.

The Flyers are 18-15-4 on the road. Philadelphia has given up 45 power-play goals, killing 79.3 percent of opponent chances. In their last meeting on March 14, Washington won 5-2. Carl Hagelin recorded a team-high two assists for the Capitals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michal Kempny leads the Capitals with a plus-24 in 71 games played this season. John Carlson has totaled two goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Sean Couturier leads the Flyers with 31 total goals and has totaled 73 points. Claude Giroux has collected 12 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Capitals: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: day to day (illness), Michal Kempny: out indefinitely (lower body), Evgeny Kuznetsov: day to day (illness).

Flyers Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.