Miami University president calls hazing report “deplorable”

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — A university in Ohio has suspended a fraternity over what the school’s president says is a “brutal and deplorable” report of hazing.

Miami University says a decision about the future of Delta Tau Delta will be made once a full investigation is finished.

University President Gregory Crawford isn’t releasing details about the hazing allegations. But he said Friday that the report is serious and credible.

Crawford also says the university will make for all fraternities and sororities on campus, and that nothing is off limits in its evaluation.

A statement released by the university quotes the head of the national Delta Tau Delta Fraternity as saying that Miami chapter members treated new members inappropriately despite guidance provided by the national organization.