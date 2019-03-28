Mick Schumacher ‘totally confident’ he can handle pressure

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Mick Schumacher feels comfortable being under the spotlight in the desert heat of Bahrain.

It will be an intense few days for the 20-year-old son of Formula One great Michael Schumacher as he makes his F2 debut for the Prema team this weekend and then drives in his first F1 test for Ferrari on Tuesday.

Five of his famed father’s record seven F1 titles were won with Ferrari from 2000-04. His father also holds the record for F1 wins with 91.

Asked if he can handle the pressure, the young Schumacher says he is “totally confident.”

One of his father’s trademarks as a driver was an unshakeable inner confidence.

___

