Mobile Home Fatal Fire in Bloomfield

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – The New Concord Fire Department were recently dispatched to a mobile home fire.

Chief Brent Gates said it happened at 1:30 Sunday morning at 7190 Friendship Drive in Bloomfield which is north of New Concord.

“Arrival of the engine crew, they had an engulfed mobile home already starting to collapse upon their arrival,” Chief Gates said.

A 73-year-old man who lived in the house trailer called 9-1-1 but Chief Gates said he did not make it out.

“We feel that the cause is probably somewhat heating related but really with the amount of damage we’re pretty sure there was no smoke detector in the house but we can’t be sure from the amount of damage,” Chief Gates said.

The elderly man, who has not yet been identified. Gates says the State Fire Marshal’s office has been called in to help determine the cause of the fire and it is still under investigation.