NCAA Latest: Tennessee dominates in OT to fend off Iowa

The Latest on the second round of the NCAA Tournament (all times Eastern):

2:45 p.m.

No. 2 seed Tennessee is breathing easier after holding off a would-be record Iowa rally that forced the first overtime of this NCAA Tournament.

The Volunteers are on the way to the Sweet 16 after blowing a 25-point first-half lead. After ninth-seeded Iowa came back and tied the game with 20 seconds left in regulation, Tennessee pulled away for an 83-77 win in the extra period.

The biggest comeback in NCAA Tournament history was by BYU, which overcame a 25-point deficit to beat Iona in the First Four in 2012.

Jordan Bone hit a pair of foul shots late to seal it for the Vols.

Down 49-28 at the half, Iowa clawed back. The Hawkeyes scored nine of the first 11 points in the half and ripped off another 17-2 run.

Admiral Schofield had 17 points in the first half and finished with 19 for Tennessee. Grant Williams also had 19.

Jordan Bohannon led Iowa with 18.

— Mitch Stacy reporting from Columbus, Ohio.

___

2:30 p.m.

Tennessee and Iowa are in overtime after a furious Hawkeyes rally.

Ninth-seeded Iowa overcame a 25-point first-half deficit to tie the game with 20 seconds left. A missed 3-pointer by Tennessee’s Jordan Bone just before the buzzer was off the mark.

It’s the first overtime game of the NCAA Tournament so far.

Down 49-28 at the half, Iowa chipped away at second-seeded Tennessee. The Hawkeyes scored nine of the first 11 points in the half and ripped off another 17-2 run.

Isaiah Moss has 16 points for Iowa.

Admiral Schofield had 17 points in the first half but has only two since.

— Mitch Stacy reporting from Columbus, Ohio.

___

1:55 p.m.

Iowa is trying to pull out of a 25-point deficit against Tennessee in their second-round game in the NCAA Tournament.

Tyler Cook failed to score in the first half as the Vols dominated every way and led by as many as 25. He asserted himself at the start of the second half, scoring the Hawkeyes’ first 9 points, and Iowa has cut the deficit to 65-58 with 5:35 to go.

Tennessee shot only 33 percent through much of the half, giving Iowa its opening.

— Joe Kay reporting from Columbus, Ohio.

___

1:10 p.m.

Tennessee is asserting itself in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Volunteers have dominated in every way while pulling out to a 49-28 halftime lead over Iowa.

Admiral Schofield hit back-to-back 3-pointers that started the blitz. He’s got 17 points, more than Iowa’s top two scorers combined.

The Vols are dominating the boards and have four steals and three blocks, holding the Hawkeyes to 32 percent shooting.

Tennessee is trying to extend its fine season — 19 straight wins, an entire season in the top 10, a No. 1 AP ranking for four weeks— by getting to the Sweet 16 for the first time 2016. Last year, the Volunteers got knocked out in the second round by Loyola-Chicago.

Iowa hasn’t been to the Sweet 16 in 20 years. The Hawkeyes knocked off Cincinnati in the opening round.

— Joe Kay reporting from Columbus, Ohio.

___

noon

One of the matchups Sunday for the Sweet 16 features college basketball’s tallest player going against its most dynamic star.

Duke has Zion Williamson, an explosive freshman widely expected to go No. 1 in the NBA draft. UCF has Tacko Fall, a 7-foot-6 center who has an 8-4 wingspan, barely needing to jump to grab rebounds over other players in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Fall says he doesn’t want to make it about a 1-on-1 matchup, but he did say he’ll try not to let Williamson dunk on him. Williamson shrugged that off but says he has a lot of respect for how skilled and agile Fall is for his size.

Fall had 13 points, 18 rebounds and five blocks in helping UCF (24-8) to its first-ever NCAA victory over eighth-seeded VCU in the first round.

Williamson had 25 points and put on a dazzling, dominant show in the second half to lift Duke (30-5) to an 85-62 victory over North Dakota State.

___

11:30 a.m.

North Carolina and Virginia are both trying to get off to faster starts on Sunday after trailing at halftime in their first round games.

North Carolina forward Luke Maye says the top-seeded Tar Heels can’t have that letdown against No. 9 seed Washington.

Virginia should feel a little more confident now that it’s advanced beyond the first round. Virginia became the first No. 1 seed ever to lose to a No. 16 seed last year when it fell to Maryland-Baltimore County.

Virginia guard Kyle Guy says his team can breathe a little easier but can’t be relaxed in the single-elimination tournament.

___

11 a.m.

Virginia Tech and Liberty are located less than 100 miles from each other but have traveled all the way across the country to San Jose, California, to face off with an East Region semifinal berth at stake.

The 13th-seeded Flames earned this date with No. 4 seed Virginia Tech by upsetting Mississippi State 80-76 for their first NCAA Tournament victory.

These two teams should know each other pretty well. Virginia Tech beat Liberty 86-70 in a preseason exhibition that raised over $36,000 for hurricane victims.

They haven’t met with anything on the line since Virginia Tech beat Liberty 73-63 on Nov. 19, 2014.

___

