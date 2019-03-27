New Summer Fun Camp Director at Fieldhouse

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A new face is taking over the Fieldhouse’s Summer Fun Camp.

Katie Snider is the new director of the physical activity based summer camp. She is a graduate of the Ohio State University with an education background. Snider will be taking over for retired Fieldhouse Director Jim Fraunfelter, and she said she will take the summer program for area kids to the highest level.

“I’ve got educational training and school counseling, so I’m hoping that with my knowledge and experience with kids that I can bring some educational piece to this new summer camp. I’ve got some really big shoes to fill but I’m very excited to have learned from Jim and everything he’s done for the past 30 years, and hopefully I can keep the summer camp going for as prosperous as it was for him,” said Snider.

The summer fun camp is for kids ages 5 to 14. It features organized games and sports all day, and healthy lunches will be provided as well. This year, the camp will introduce new mini camp activities such as cross fit, gymnastics, and soccer. All activities are run by qualified professionals.

“Kids need a little bit of change. No day will ever be the same here, and that’s been the same for 29 years. We try to change it up. But they may come in on a Monday, play kickball, soccer, swim.. and then the next day they may play basketball, baseball, and softball. So it’s really awesome because no two days are alike, and like no two kids are alike so it really worked out to the best of both worlds,” said Fieldhouse owner, Alainna Durfee.

To sign up for the Summer Fun Camp, visit the Fieldhouse Family Sports and Wellness Center or call the facility.