O’Donnell’s Pub Opening Day April 5th

ZANESVILLE, Ohio. – The Zanesville Community Theatre had their first tech rehearsal of their new play O’Donnell’s Pub.

The Director of the play, Amy Underwood said this is a warm hearted comedy. The play consists of unusual characters, and the setting is inside a pub. Underwood hopes that the audience can really connect with the characters and care about what happens to them in the play. The play is written by a Zanesville native and many of the actors in O’Donnell’s Pub are longtime veteran actors at the Zanesville Community Theatre.

“This is such a great opportunity for Zanesville Community Theatre. This is the premier performance of this play. It hasn’t been done anywhere else. The playwright is a Zanesville native, Christopher Brooks who now lives in Los Angeles and works in the film industry. but he really wanted to premier his play here in Zanesville and we are so happy to be able to provide that opportunity,” said Underwood.

The play will open in early April and will have two weekends of matinees. Underwood said there is also a special chance to meet the writer and the actors. On Thursday April 4, the playwright and the cast will be holding a meet and greet at Weasel Boy Brewery at 6:00 P.M.

“Well we will open on Friday April 5, and we will run Friday, Saturday, and Sunday matinees. then the following weekend April 12, Friday, Saturday and a Sunday matinee,” Underwood added.

If you’re interested in attending O’ Donnell’s Pub, you can visit the Zanesville Community Theatre website, www.zct.com.