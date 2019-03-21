Ohio Means Jobs: Muskingum County Will Host Job Fair At Mall

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Ohio Means Jobs of Muskingum County will be hosting a job fair at the Colony Square Mall next month and are welcoming more employers to take part.

The event starts 3:00 P.M. and lasts until 6:00 P.M. This afternoon they had 32 employers confirmed to attend. Supervisor of Ohio Means Jobs, Julie Metzger said she is hoping to hear back from a few more organizations. She said there are all kinds of great employment opportunities for people searching for work.

“We also wanted to get the word out to job seekers in the area to let them know that we do have several employers on board that have already registered. There are positions out there anywhere from warehousing, gas and oil, manufacturing, medical, just a whole array of different positions that employers are looking to fill,” Said Metzger.

Metzger says it is super important for people to come prepared for this. She says that these employers are all actively hiring, and some will even be conducting interviews on spot. Metzger suggests to bring your resume, be professional, and dress properly.

“We always say dress for success. So if you can just dress the way that you would for a normal job interview. You are going to be speaking with H.R representatives from each company and you want to be able to present yourself in a well manner,” Metzger also said.

If you are an employer and want to register your company for the job fair, you can call Justy Cordray or Debbie Greiner at 740-454-6211. The deadline for employer registration is April 1, 2019.