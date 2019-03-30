Ohio police chief apologizes to family of man fatally mauled

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police chief has apologized for the delayed response of two officers in providing first aid to a man fatally mauled by a dog in 2017.

The Dayton Daily News reports Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl called the mother of 60-year-old Maurice Brown to apologize for the failure of two officers to immediately render help to Brown after he was attacked by a pit bull. Biehl says the officers neglected their duties.

An internal investigation showed the two officers waited nine minutes before trying to help Brown. An internal affairs report says a police supervisor told investigators he was “horrified” after watching a dash cam video showing the delayed response.

One of the officers retired three weeks after Brown was mauled. The other officer received a memorandum regarding training.

