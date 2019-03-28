Operation Feed in Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Operation Feed is in full operation.

Operation Feed is a time where local organizations come together as the Muskingum County Hunger Network to fundraise and collect food and donations for the local food pantries. Fundraising includes store collection days, spaghetti dinners, Steak and Shake fundraiser, and even a wrap up event at the Court House where you can pie local celebrities. Operation Feed co-chair member, Jamie Trout, said they try to make Operation Feed bigger and better every year.

“We do try to add some new and exciting things each year. We’re doing raffles, it seems to be very popular so we do one raffle with a variety of gift cards from a lot of local businesses and restaurants and organizations. So that seems to be a very popular thing,” said Trout.

Trout also said Operation Feed gives the community an opportunity to step out and support the food pantries. Eastside Community Ministries served over 55,000 meals last year, and that’s just one of the 15 pantries involved, which shows the high need in the community.

“We try to come together as the Muskingum County Hunger Network so that we ensure that we are feeding everybody that’s in need in our community. And we keep order by working together and ensuring we’re not duplicating services so it’s very important,” Trout added.

Operation Feed will be kicking off their first fundraiser, Sing For Their Supper event on , at North Terrace Church of Christ. Sing For Their Supper is an event where local entertainers present a variety show along with a delicious spaghetti dinner.