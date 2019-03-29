Pet Of The Week: Cleocatra

ZANESVILLE, Ohio. – Are you looking for a purrfect addition to your family? The Animal Shelter Society has an adorable cat that is available for adoption right now.

This is Cleocatra, a beautiful gray cat that has a very caring and loving personality. The one year old cat is cuddly, laid back, and likes to relax. Animal Shelter Society Executive Director, Jody Murray said she will be a great addition to any family.

“She is just a sweet cat. she would make a wonderful lap cat especially for someone that maybe lives alone and just wants some company. Great cat, as you can see, would spend some time on your lap with you, cuddling up next to the fire. She’s just a very lovable cat,” Said Murray.

Murray said you always want to spend some time with the animals before you adopt them, to insure you know their personality and they get to know more about you as well. Cleocatra’s adoption fee is 60 dollars. The Animal Shelter Society is also excited for a book signing fundraiser happening tomorrow.

“Saturday we are having a unique event here at the shelter. We are having a book signing. Mr. Steve Foreman, local guy who is involved in a lot of different things wrote a book about a cat that came from the shelter,” Added Murray

The Animal Shelter Society will have the book signing tomorrow from 11:00 – 1:00PM. To celebrate the book signing, there will be cookies, punch, and cat adoptions will only be 33 dollars all day.