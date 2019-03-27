Philadelphia plays Toronto on 3-game home slide

Toronto Maple Leafs (45-25-6, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (36-32-8, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia takes on Toronto looking to end its three-game home losing streak.

The Flyers are 18-16-4 on their home ice. Philadelphia has given up 45 power-play goals, killing 79.5 percent of opponent chances.

The Maple Leafs are 27-15-4 in Eastern Conference play. Toronto is fourth in the league recording 9.6 points per game, averaging 3.6 goals and 6.1 assists. In their last meeting on March 15, Toronto won 7-6. Jake Muzzin recorded two goals for the Maple Leafs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claude Giroux leads the Flyers with a plus-14 in 76 games played this season. Sean Couturier has totaled four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

John Tavares leads the Maple Leafs with 45 total goals and has totaled 86 points. Auston Matthews has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 4-4-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with a .880 save percentage.

Flyers: 4-6-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Flyers Injuries: None listed.

Maple Leafs Injuries: Jake Gardiner: day to day (undisclosed), Travis Dermott: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.