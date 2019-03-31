Pineda expected to start as Minnesota hosts Cleveland

Cleveland Indians (91-71, first in the AL Central in 2018) vs. Minnesota Twins (78-84, second in the AL Central in 2018)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Carlos Carrasco (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Twins: Michael Pineda (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians visit the Minnesota Twins on Sunday at Target Field.

The Twins finished 42-34 against AL Central Division opponents in 2018. Minnesota hit .250 as a team last year and averaged 3.1 extra base hits per game.

The Indians went 49-27 in division games in 2018. Cleveland pitchers had an ERA of 3.77 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.20.

Twins Injuries: None listed.

Indians Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.