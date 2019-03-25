Pitcher Dan Straily released by Marlins

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Dan Straily was released Monday by the Miami Marlins, who will give the pitcher $1,209,677 in termination pay rather than his $5 million salary.

The 30-year old right-hander was 15-15 in two seasons with the Marlins, who acquired him from Cincinnati in January 2017. He was limited to 23 starts last year, when he went on the disabled list twice because of forearm and oblique strains.

Straily had a 5.94 ERA over 16 2/3 innings in five spring training appearances.

All five members of the Marlins starting rotation are 27 and younger.

“We’re going to be built with our starting pitching,” Miami president of baseball operations Michael Hill said Monday. “These guys are part of our future and we want to give them every opportunity to continue to grow and to get better, help us win ballgames.”

Straily is 42-36 with a 4.23 ERA in seven major league seasons.

The Marlins saw improvement in the breaking balls of Trevor Richards and Pablo Lopez, a better delivery from Sandy Alcantara and a healthy Caleb Smith.

“We have five starters that we really like,” Hill said. “We have depth at Triple A that we really like and Double-A and High A.”

Miami is sending Wei-Yin Chen to the bullpen. Manager Don Mattingly said Chen will be able to make some spot start, if needed.

