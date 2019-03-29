Police: Late Georgia Tech player collapsed in dance routine

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say Georgia Tech football player Brandon Adams was participating in a dance routine when he collapsed suddenly and died last weekend at 21.

Atlanta police spokesman James H. White III says in a statement to The Associated Press that there was nothing in Adams’ autopsy to indicate foul play and no evidence to warrant a criminal investigation.

The autopsy was conducted Monday by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which did not rule on a cause of death. Police are awaiting the results of toxicology and other lab reports before deciding if further action is warranted.

The school announced Adams’ death on Sunday, two days before the start of spring football practice. He collapsed on campus and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

White was a rising senior and expected to play a key role on Georgia Tech’s defensive line.

His funeral is Saturday in his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee.

___

For more AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25