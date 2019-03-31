Police: Woman struck, killed by vehicle that left scene

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say a woman has been struck and killed by a vehicle that left the scene of the crash in Ohio’s capital city.

Columbus police say they were called shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday and found the woman dead.

Police say evidence found at the scene showed the woman was hit by a car and dragged several blocks before the vehicle drove away.

Authorities were withholding the name of the woman who was killed until her family could be notified.

Investigators are looking for a silver vehicle with damage to its front end.

Police are asking anyone with information that might help in the investigation to contact them.