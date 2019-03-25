Powerball Jackpot Reaches $750,000,000

ZANESVILLE, Ohio. – How would you feel if you could say Wednesday evening that you have three quarters of a billion dollars?

Well that question could become a reality if you play the Powerball. The jackpot sits at $750,000,000. A pay day that could certainly change someone’s life forever. Owner of Mother Tucker’s, Jimmy Pitcock said there has definitely been a rise of customers coming in to play the lottery.

“It’s been a minute since this has been hit. It’s been a couple of months and it’s finally getting back up to where everybody talking about it. $750,000,000 now for the drawings on Wednesday. So we’ve definitely seen some, an influx of people coming in,” said Pitcock.

Though the odds of winning the grand prize is 1 in just over 292 million according to the Powerball Website, Pitcock says somebody has to win eventually. He says that you cannot win if you do not play the lottery.

“Well I mean just like when this happened you know months ago, the person that won it was somebody. It wasn’t like a famous person that won so it was an everyday Joe that won this. It has to happen at some point. I don’t know if it will happen Wednesday it might happen a month from now. Someone has to win this,” said Pitcock.

Pitcock said you can come in and buy tickets right at Mother Tuckers on Sharon Avenue. If you want to play the Powerball but do not know how, he said an employee will help teach you how to play.