Preparing your Power Equipment for Warmer Weather

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – With the warmer weather slowly but surely beginning to arrive, it is time to start thinking about your yard.

Now is the time to check your power equipment to make sure they are ready for use. Owner of American Pride Ryan Dodson said from yards that are a quarter acre to 20 acres, there is always a need for working power equipment.

“If you do your own work on your equipment, now’s the time to come in and get your oil filter and oil and blades and spark plugs and air filters and stuff to get your mower ready for Spring,” Dodson said. “We’ve got all that in stock.”

Dodson said they have price points that are fit to the smaller machines for the small yards and the bigger machines for the larger yards. They have six technicians to help with the equipment if needed.

“If you’re not the type that wants to do that yourself, we’ve got the technicians in the back waiting to help and we offer pick up delivery if you’re not able to get it to us and we can help you get your equipment ready for Spring,” Dodson said.

You can check out some of the equipment at American Pride by going to their website or if you are interested in speaking with a mechanic give them a call at (740) 454-7224.