Proclamations To Help With Repair Costs From Recent Floodings

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Muskingum County might be receiving more help from the State due to the recent floods.

The Ohio Governor sent a request to the Federal Government to make the February flood and rain events a Federal disaster. Emergency Management Agency Director, Jeff Jadwin, said a proclamation was made on declaring the flooding a State disaster. Another proclamation was declared which allowed for federally funded highways to be repaired.

“We’ve got some issues with Wayne Avenue, that’s a State Route, a federally funded highway. The city and FEMA won’t fix that, so that’s where this proclamation will help us. And there’s a lot of other roads in the County that will fall under the same category,” said EMA Director, Jeff Jadwin.

Governor Dewine sent the request to the Federal level to receive federal funds from FEMA to help with the repairs. This is all public disaster assistance, repairs will go towards roadways, bridges, culverts, the time spent for road closures, and cleaning up debris. Jadwin said if the request is approved, FEMA will pick up 75 percent of repair costs.

“Fema will pick up 75 percent of the costs of the repairs. Then we’ll have to wait and see if the State is going to pick up any of the remaining costs that’s for the townships, for the counties, the city,” he said.

The exact date of the approval to grant these funds is tentative.