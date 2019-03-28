Red Stockings, parade anniversaries add to opening day

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Reds fans have milestones to celebrate during their annual opening day festivities.

Major League Baseball and the Reds this season are commemorating the 150th anniversary of the Cincinnati Red Stockings, who pioneered professional baseball. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred will be grand marshal Thursday of the 100th Findlay Market Opening Day Parade. The colorful parade featuring floats, marching bands and celebrities will begin winding through the city at noon.

There’s an outdoor block party, and many downtown businesses plan food and fun for their employees.

Pregame festivities in Great American Ball Park include honoring crew members of the Navy’s USS Cincinnati and a flyover by two F-16 Fighting Falcons of the Ohio Air National Guard.

After all that, the Reds host the Pittsburgh Pirates for a 4:10 baseball game.