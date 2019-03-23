Remembering A Local Soldier

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Remembering the life of a local soldier.

Officer James Buck II died on Thursday, March 7th in Groton, Connecticut. He joined the United States Navy in 2009. During his time in the Navy, he was stationed in Japan for four years. He was attached to the USS San Juan SSN 751 in Groton at the time of his death.

“My son, joined the military 10 years ago. Just left, took off running with it, never turned back,” said James Buck II’s mother, Corinne Wayne.

James was a graduate of Zanesville High School. His life was remembered and honored by his family and friends during his funeral procession this morning at Greenwood Cemetery.

“Big heart. Fearless, fearless boy. He’s going to be really missed,” Wayne said.

James is laid to rest at the New Soldier’s Field in Greenwood Cemetery with full Military Honors of the United States Navy.