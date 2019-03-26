Rowing Tournaments Bring Huge Income To Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio. – Rowing will be back this year in Muskingum County, a sport that brings tens of thousands of people to the area.

Dillon Lake is home to multiple rowing tournaments this spring and summer including the Midwest Scholastic Rowing Championship. This tournament is on May 11, and May 12, and will bring 8,000 athletes, coaches, families, and friends to Muskingum County. Vice President of Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce, Kelly Ashby says it will be great for local businesses.

“Huge amounts of teams come from all over the Midwest and our hotels not only in Muskingum County but in the region are sold out. It’s a great weekend for restaurants and shopping and business in general,” said Ashby.

Ashby talked about another tournament in late May called the National. This tournament is expected to bring in 10,000 athletes, and their supporters to the County. Ashby said it is important to treat these people well, and welcome them to Muskingum County because they are spending a lot of time and money here. She suggests if you are a business owner, and have a sign out front to have it say welcome rowers.

“They being Midwest Rowing Association, they have stated that it’s at least a 250,000 dollar a day economic impact on Muskingum County. When we talked to our restaurant owners, they say its the busiest weekends of their year.”

If you are interested in the rowing tournaments and maybe sponsoring one, you can visit, call, or email someone at the Welcome Center.