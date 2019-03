Saturday’s Time Schedule

All Times EDT NCAA TOURNAMENT Men Second Round At Jacksonville, Fla.

EAST: LSU vs. Maryland winner, 12:10 p.m.

MIDWEST: Kentucky vs. Wofford, 30 minutes after first game

At Des Moines, Iowa

WEST: Michigan vs. Florida, 5:15 p.m.

EAST: Michigan State vs. Minnesota, 30 minutes after first game

At Hartford, Conn.

WEST: Florida State vs. Murray State, 6:10 p.m.

SOUTH: Purdue vs. Villanova, 30 minutes after first game

At Salt Lake City

WEST: Gonzaga vs. Baylor, 7:10 p.m.

MIDWEST: Kansas vs. Auburn, 30 minutes after first game

Women First Round At College Park, Md.

ALBANY: Maryland vs. Radford, 11 a.m.

ALBANY: UCLA vs. Tennessee, 30 minutes after first game

At Raleigh, N.C.

GREENSBORO: Kentucky vs. Princeton, 11 a.m.

GREENSBORO: NC State vs. Maine, 30 minutes after first game

At Syracuse, N.Y.

PORTLAND: South Dakota State vs. Quinnipiac, 11 a.m.

PORTLAND: Syracuse vs. Fordham, 30 minutes after first game

At Notre Dame, Ind.

CHICAGO: Notre Dame vs. Bethune-Cookman, 11 a.m.

CHICAGO: Central Michigan vs. Michigan State, 30 minutes after first game

At Waco, Texas

GREENSBORO: California vs. North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

GREENSBORO: Baylor vs. Abilene Christian, 30 minutes after first game

At Ames, Iowa

CHICAGO: DePaul vs. Missouri State, 3:30 p.m.

CHICAGO: Iowa State vs. New Mexico State, 30 minutes after first game

At Stanford, Calif.

CHICAGO: BYU vs. Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

CHICAGO: Stanford vs. UC Davis, 30 minutes after first game

At Corvallis, Ore.

ALBANY: Gonzaga vs. Little Rock, 3:30 p.m.

ALBANY: Oregon State vs. Boise State, 30 minutes after first game

NBA

Boston at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Portland, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

NHL

Arizona at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Boston at Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

PRESEASON BASEBALL

Pittsburgh (ss) vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh (ss) at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Canada Junior Team vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Milwaukee (ss) vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. L.A. Dodgers at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Milwaukee (ss) at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Houston vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

MLS

Colorado at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck, NGOTS Series 250 qualifying, Martinsville, Va., 10:40 a.m.

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck, NGOTS Series 250, Martinsville, Va., 2 p.m.

IndyCar, IndyCar Classic qualifying, Austin, Texas, 3 p.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy, STP 500 qualifying, Martinsville, Va., 5:10 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA, Miami Open, Miami Gardens, Fla.

Golf

PGA Tour, Valspar Championship, Palm Harbor, Fla.

LPGA Tour, Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Phoenix

European PGA/Asian Tour, Maybank Championship, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Web.com Tour, Chitimacha Louisiana Open, Broussard