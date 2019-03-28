SDSU assistant tabbed as next head coach of men’s hoops team

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota State has promoted assistant Eric Henderson to be the next head coach of its men’s basketball team.

Henderson was an assistant the past three seasons. He succeeds T.J. Otzelberger, who is taking over as head coach at UNLV.

Otzelberger led the Jackrabbits to the NCAA Tournament twice in his three seasons, and athletic director Justin Sell says Henderson was a big part of that success.

Henderson has previously been an assistant at Wayne State and North Dakota State. He also coached in the prep ranks in Wisconsin.