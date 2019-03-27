Searching for Two Most Wanted Suspects

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office has added two men to its most wanted list. The first is Joshua Spargrove who is wanted for possession of meth. He is 5’6”, weighs 160 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. He has several tattoos on both arms. The other suspect is Thomas Smith who is wanted for three OVI’s in the past 10 years. He is 6’3”, 140 pounds with brown hairs and eyes. He has tattoos on both arms. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office.