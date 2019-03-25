Semi Truck Rollover on I-70W in Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio. – Interstate 70 Westbound was down to one lane today near the Sixth Street on-ramp after a semi-truck rolled over the guard rail and down the embankment taking out about 100 feet of guardrail.

The driver walked away from the wreck with minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital according to Zanesville Fire Chief, Jeff Bell. The impact was so significant that it broke the trailer right off the tractor. The State Highway Patrol, Zanesville Police Department, Zanesville Fire Department, and the Emergency Management Agency all responded to the wreck.

“At about quarter till three this afternoon we received a dispatch for a semi on I-70 Westbound that was rolled over near the Fifth Street exit. We got on scene and the tractor trailer, the tractor part of it was rolled over an embankment. Driver was still inside when we got on scene, fire crews helped extricate him,” Said Bell.

The Chief said he does not believe another vehicle was involved in the wreck and it is too early to say if speed had anything to do with it. He did mention at the time of the wreck, the roads were wet.

“We currently have O.S.P. on scene to do a recreation of the accident. We don’t know anything other than that. No other vehicles at this time that we know of were involved. We have E.M.A on scene to help us mitigate any hazmat with the leaking diesel and leaking oil,” added Bell.

The Chief said he is not sure how long it will take to get the roads back opened up. He added these cleanups take a while and until the truck is out of there, I-70 Westbound will likely remain down to one lane, and the on-ramp will likely stay closed.