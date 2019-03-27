Spring Weather Brings Golfers Out Of Hibernation

ZANESVILLE, Ohio. – With temperatures on the rise and plenty of sunshine today, golfers at the Green Valley Golf Club are swinging their way into spring.

Green Valley Golf Club is an executive golf course which means it is shorter than the average course. General Manager, Steve Galloway said Green Valley is the perfect course for people of all ages to come play golf. Galloway also said there is still a chill in the air, but that did not stop people from coming out and playing.

“Sunday we had probably 60 to 70 people here. Today, it’s still a little chilly, but were hoping for a good afternoon. Tomorrow it’s supposed to be around 65 degrees so were hoping everyone wipes the dust off their clubs and comes on out and plays,” Said Galloway.

Galloway said the course is in very good shape for this early in the season. Now he is looking forward to the weather getting a little warmer. Green Valley Golf Club has leagues starting as soon as next week. Golfer Randy Hoopes was playing his first round of the season this afternoon. He is planning to play in one of the leagues that Green Valley offers.

“Taking advantage of the nice weather, we’ve been waiting on it to finally quit raining and warm up a little bit. I’m recently retired so this is the next chapter in my life now,” Hoopes said.

Galloway said if you are interested in joining a league at Green Valley Golf Club, to call the golf course or go on the Green Valley Golf Club Facebook Page.