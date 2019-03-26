Strong opening week for CBS, Turner with NCAA hoops tourney

NEW YORK (AP) — One week into March Madness, CBS is feeling good.

Based on ratings from the nation’s largest media markets, the Nielsen company said CBS and the Turner Networks had the second best performance over the last 29 years for the first four games of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. The only year to do better was 2015.

Nielsen did not have exact viewership numbers, but Duke’s close call Sunday against Central Florida was particularly popular.

In an otherwise quiet week for prime-time television, CBS’ “60 Minutes” was the only show to top 10 million viewers.