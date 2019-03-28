Tigers’ Zimmermann loses perfect game in 7th vs Blue Jays

TORONTO (AP) — Detroit Tigers right-hander Jordan Zimmermann has lost his perfect game in Toronto with two outs in the seventh inning on an infield single.

Teoscar Hernandez hit a grounder up the middle that second baseman Josh Harrison smothered, but the throw was late and wide Thursday.

Hall of Famer Bob Feller is the only pitcher to throw a no-hitter on opening day, doing it for Cleveland against the Chicago White Sox on April 16, 1940. The Indians won 1-0.

Zimmermann pitched a no-hitter for Washington in 2014 against the Marlins.

The Tigers-Blue Jays game is scoreless.

__

