Tuesday’s Time Schedule

All Times EDT
NBA

Boston at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 9 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

PRESEASON BASEBALL

Detroit vs. Tampa Bay at St. Petersburg, Fla., 12:35 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, GA, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Texas at Arlington, TX, 2:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Houston at Houston, TX, 2:10 p.m.

Boston vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona at Phoenix, 3:40 p.m.

San Diego vs. Seattle at Seattle, WA, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Toronto at Montreal, QB, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, CA, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, CA, 10:10 p.m.

