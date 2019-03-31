University leads in money from Ohio specialty license plates

CINCINNATI (AP) — A review of specialty license plates shows Ohio State University collected the most money last year of any entity in the state for those types of plates.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports its review of Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles data shows Ohio State received $585,800 for 22,055 plates last year. The newspaper reviewed how many plates were purchased and how much money they generated for charities and universities in Ohio between January 2018 and January 2019.

Specialty license plates show drivers’ support for a cause, team or school while also donating to the organization. OSU uses its license plate money for scholarships.

OSU plates were outnumbered by license plates for people with disabilities, U.S. Army veterans and U.S. Marine Corps veterans, but no fees are charged for those plates.

___

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com