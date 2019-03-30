Vólquez expected to start for Texas against Chicago

Chicago Cubs (95-68, second in the NL Central in 2018) vs. Texas Rangers (67-95, fifth in the NL West in 2018)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Yu Darvish (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Rangers: Edinson Volquez (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Rangers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers play the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

The Rangers went 34-47 on their home field in 2018. Texas pitchers had an ERA of 4.93 last season while striking out 6.9 hitters per game.

The Cubs went 44-37 away from home in 2018. Chicago hit .258 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 167 total home runs last year.

Rangers Injuries: None listed.

Cubs Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.