Weather Discussion

THURSDAY 3/21:

TODAY: Occasional Rain Showers. Cloudy. Mild. High 50

TONIGHT: Few Showers. Cloudy & Cold. Low 36

FRIDAY: Scattered Rain/Snow Showers. Cloudy & Cooler. High 45

DISCUSSION:

Occasional rain showers will be likely today before tapering off this evening with cloudy skies and highs a touch cooler around 50. We will dry out tonight with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the mid 30s.

A cold front will sag south across the region on Friday, returning the chance for snow showers in the morning before temps warm into the low to mid 40s transitioning the snow to rain showers by the afternoon. Any lingering rain showers will taper off Friday evening as skies begin to clear Friday night allowing for lows to dip back into the 20s.

A pleasant weekend looks likely with high pressure returning plenty of sunshine Saturday before clouds increase Sunday. Highs will range from the upper 40s on Saturday to the upper 50s Sunday.

Have a Great Thursday!

