Williams scheduled to start for Pittsburgh against Cincinnati

Pittsburgh Pirates (82-79, fourth in the NL Central in 2018) vs. Cincinnati Reds (67-95, fifth in the NL Central in 2018)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Trevor Williams (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Reds: Sonny Gray (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Pirates favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds went 26-50 in division play in 2018. Cincinnati averaged 8.7 hits with 2.8 extra base hits per game and 251 total doubles last year.

The Pirates finished 43-33 against NL Central Division opponents in 2018. Pittsburgh averaged 8.5 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 157 total home runs last year.

Reds Injuries: None listed.

Pirates Injuries: Starling Marte: day-to-day (migraine ).

___

