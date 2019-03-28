Woman charged in massacre probe will face trial in July

PIKETON, Ohio (AP) — A judge has rejected a request to dismiss charges against a woman accused of lying to authorities investigating the killings of eight family members in Ohio.

The ruling Thursday means 76-year-old Fredericka Wagner will remain on house arrest. The judge set her trial date for late July.

Wagner’s son, daughter-in-law and two grandsons are accused of killing eight people in Pike County in 2016. All four have pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say Wagner lied to investigators after they found two bulletproof vests at her home.

Wagner’s attorney says she bought the vests after the killings to protect her family and that she initially didn’t remember where she got them online.

She has pleaded not guilty to obstruction and perjury charges. She says her family had no role in the killings.