Woman in River Transported to Genesis Hospital

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Zanesville Police Department received a call shortly before 11 a.m. Friday morning, regarding a woman yelling for help on the riverbanks by the Y-Bridge.

ZPD, along with Zanesville Fire Department, and Genesis Community Ambulance arrived at the scene. Sergeant Kyle Brookover said the woman told ZPD she jumped off the bridge and into the water. He said it appeared she hit rocks when she went into the water, then swam to shore and yelled for help. A bike rider crossing the bridge heard the yelling and called emergency responders. She was transported to Genesis Hospital for treatment after complaints of back pain.