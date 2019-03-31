Writers workshop in Ohio to close after 33 years

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A literary program in Ohio aimed at supporting and educating writers is shutting down after 33 years.

The Antioch Writers’ Workshop at the University of Dayton will close its doors this year. The Dayton Daily News reports the workshop has offered creative writing workshops and year-round literary retreats for writers in all genres.

The program’s president, TJ Turner, says the workshop is no longer financially sustainable, and private support hasn’t made up for declining enrollment.

The workshop began in the summer of 1986 at Antioch College in Yellow Springs, roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Dayton. It was aligned with Antioch University Midwest from 2009 to 2016.

Two years ago, the workshop entered into a partnership with the University of Dayton, which provided classroom and office space.