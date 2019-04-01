1 man dead, another seriously injured in Knox County crash

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man has been killed and another seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash took place on County Road 5 in Knox County’s Morris Township around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

WBNS-TV reports that 19-year-old Thomas Swihart, of Mount Vernon, lost control of the Lincoln LS he was driving and ran off the road, striking a barn, a parked vehicle and a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Swihart’s 17-year-old passenger, who was not identified, sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus.

The patrol says the car broke apart and both Swihart and the passenger were ejected. Both were wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation. Troopers say alcohol is suspected as a factor.

___

Information from: WBNS-TV, http://www.10tv.com/