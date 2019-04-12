12th Annual Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch Dinner Auction

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Timothy Hill had a dream of building a ranch for troubled children to feel loved and safe.

Timothy had started to plan this idea but he was killed in 1972 at the age 13 and his parents continued that dream. A group at the Norval Park Church of Christ is hosting the 12th Annual Timothy Hill Children’s Benefit Auction on Saturday, April 6th.

Owner of Lowe’s Bargain Barn Furniture Ben Lowe said, “Well as a church group we try to help community events, I guess you would say, but most importantly this one is so significant because not only does it affect our community because we have so many underprivileged youth but we can spread that around and we can help those even in New York.”

They have raised about $40,000 through the benefit auction for the ranch and they also give back to local outreach programs as well. The Timothy Hill Ambassador Group is based in Long Island, New York, and the mission is to help foster care youth.

Norval Park Church of Christ Minister Keith Kress said, “God wants us first of all to adore him but he wants us to help one another and it’s encouraging to me to see people getting involved in that and doing that and it’s part of our Christian lives and if we don’t do that we’re failing. God wants us to love not just in our words but in our needs and our actions.”

This Saturday at 6:00 p.m. dinner will be served at Foxfire High School and auctions will begin at 6:30 p.m. You can purchase tickets at the door before the event and all money raised will go towards the Timothy Hill Ranch.

To learn more about Timothy Hill or donate, head to their website. If you would like to donate items for the auction, you can call Lowe’s Bargain Barn Furniture at (740) 453-1999 or the Norval Park Church of Christ at (740) 452-2678.

They would like to thank all of the donors who have been involved:

Lowe’s Bargain Barn Furniture

Fullers Fairways Golf Course

Cincinnati Reds

Zanesville High School

Jaycee Public Golf Course

Green Valley Golf Course

Stockport Mill

Other Local Hotels