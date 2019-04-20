20 counties in state eligible for federal aid after storms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Federal funding is being made available to help repair damage in Ohio from storms, flooding and landslides after severe weather in February.

Local governments, state agencies and certain nonprofit organizations in 20 southern Ohio counties are eligible for that federal assistance under a disaster declaration granted this week by President Donald Trump. It includes Adams, Athens, Brown, Gallia, Guernsey, Hocking, Jackson, Jefferson, Lawrence, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Pike, Ross, Scioto, Vinton and Washington counties.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s office says storms that hit the area Feb. 5-13 caused more than $41 million in damage to critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and public buildings.

The office says 14 of the 20 counties also were hit a year earlier by severe storms that led to a disaster declaration last year.