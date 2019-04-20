2019 Harper Classic Memorial Run

DRESDEN, Ohio – An annual event hit the ground running this morning.

The Harper Classic 8k and 5k memorial run took place at the American Legion in Dresden. The event is put on every year to honor the life of Sergeant Brad Harper who served his country in Iraq. There were roughly around 200 participants in the race. Runners choose whether they participate in the 8k or 5k which are timed competitive events and are eligible for awards.

“They have a number of choices when they sign up. Pretty decent swag that we give out and awards. So all in all, it’s a wonderful event,” said Race Director, Nick Beach.

Participants also had the chance to view the Eyes of Freedom memorial that honors Brad and his company that lost their lives while serving. The proceeds from the Harper Classic benefit the Semper Fi Fund, a charity dedicated to providing support for combat wounded members of the Armed forces and their families.

“He liked to have, something that he could do for his fellow people in the military as well as police officers. So we came up with this to help fund Semper Fi Fund, for the marines, and scholarship fund for Tri Valley High School. So we do this so it’s a way that he could still give back,” said Sgt. Brad Harper’s father, Steve Harper.

Results of the race are published on the Classic’s website, http://www.muskingummultisports.com/.